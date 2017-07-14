NRA okays grant for six traditional settlements

KATHMANDU: The National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) has been authorised to extend Rs 50,000 additional housing grant for six traditional settlements.

The steering committee meeting of the NRA, led by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, today endorsed the executive committee’s proposal to provide additional grant and waiver of fees for the approval of designs of houses from concerned municipal offices.

Three settlements of Kathmandu Valley — Sankhu, Khokana and Bungamati — and three outside Kathmandu — Gorkha Durbar Square area, Nuwakot Durbar Square area and Bhimeshwore temple area of Dolakha district — had been proposed for restoration as per their original architectural designs.

There are altogether 3,000 houses in these six settlements. “We can expect the traditional ambience in these settlements to remain intact after rebuilding,” said NRA Chief Executive Officer Govinda Raj Pokharel.

The steering committee meeting has also approved the NRA’s budget worth Rs 145.93 billion for the next fiscal year.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

