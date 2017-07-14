CIAA to file corruption charge-sheet against 3 TSC officials

KATHMANDU: The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has decided to file a corruption charge-sheet at the Special Court against three officials of Tax Settlement Commission (TSC).

The constitutional anti-graft body has sought a fine of Rs 10.96 billion from the accused officials on charge of misappropriating billions of rupees by settling taxes in a questionable way.

The charge-sheet has made TSC Chairman Lumdhoj Mahat, member Umesh Dhakal, and suspended member secretary and Director General of Inland Revenue Department (IRD) Chudamani Sharma as defendants.

Responding to a habeas corpus writ filed by Sharma’s wife Kalpana Upreti Sharma, the Supreme Court had ordered the CIAA to produce Sharma, who is currently in the CIAA custody on corruption charges, before the SC.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kalpana had filed habeas corpus writ at the SC demanding release of Sharma.

A team deployed from the CIAA on June 3 had arrested Chudamani on charge of misappropriating revenue and settling taxes. Mahat and Dhakal are still at large.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

