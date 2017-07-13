PM directs chief secy to stop unnecessary foreign trips

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has directed newly appointed Chief Secretary Rajendra Kishore Chhetri to stop the civil servants from making unnecessary foreign visits.

PM Deuba called Chhetri on Thrusday immediately after his appointment and directed him to take necessary measures to stop the bureacrats from making abroad visits unnecessarily, informed Govinda Pariyar, Press Coordinator of PM Deuba.

“PM has shown his concerns over the issue after the news hit the media. PM has directed Chief Secretary Chhetri to stop the irrerelavant forign trip immediately”, said Pariyar and added “The newly appointed Chief Secretary Chhetri has issued a circular regarding the issue among the secretaries of the government.”

Republica daily had published the news stating that the government officials had made ungainful foreign visits misusing state coffer.

“The government will investigate the issue. PM has directed not to embark on foreign visits unless they are indispensable”, said Pariyar.

Speaking at a meeting with the secretaries following his appointment to the post, Chief Secretary Chhetri briefed them about the direction from the PM.

– REPUBLICA

