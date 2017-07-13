Four trucks of ‘plastic rice’ seized

KATHMANDU: Police have seized four trucks of rice from Sherchan Brothers Pvt Ltd, Sano Bharyang, owned by Tanka Prasad Sherchan following complaints from locals that he was selling “plastic rice”.

Police searched the warehouse of the company and found sacks of rice of RTC brand. After initial checking, the quality of rice was found to be different from others.

“After we checked the quality of rice, we doubted its quality. Samples have been sent to the Department of Food Technology and Quality Centre for lab test,” said SSP Chabilal Joshi. Police have sealed the warehouse.

Police suspect that the rice could have been mixed with plastic grains. Investigation is underway, said police.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]