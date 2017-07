KATHMANDU: The meeting of the Council of Ministers held on Thursday has appointed Rajendra Kishor Kshetri as chief secretary.

Kshetri was a secretary at Ministry for Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation. Before he joined administrative service, he worked in law service.

A total of eight high-ranking government staffers had vied for the post of chief secretary. Kshetri was selected by the government from among them.

– REPUBLICA

