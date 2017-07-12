Minister all praise for brave head constable

KATHMANDU: Head constable Durga Bahadur Rana, who had averted explosion at a polling centre in Dang by risking his life, met Minister for Home Affairs Janardan Sharma at the latter’s office in Singha Durbar on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Minister Sharma praised his courage in the course of the second phase of local level polls on June 28.

Rana had picked up and thrown the bomb to a safer place soon after an unidentified person hurled it at a polling station when hundreds of voters were queuing to cast their vote in Tulsipur Sub-metropolitan City of Dang.

Posted in Metropolitan Police Garrison Battalion, Samakhusi, Rana was deputed to Dang during the second phase of civic polls.

“Well done! Keep it up! The government will make proper evaluation and honour your performance,” a press release issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs quoted Sharma as telling head constable Rana.

A source said Rana was likely be promoted to assistant sub-inspector.

Earlier, DIG Bam Bahadur Bhandari, acting police commissioner, had awarded him a cash prize of Rs 15,000 yesterday for his bravery.

Rana hurled back the bomb targeted at a polling centre into a pit which went off within a few seconds, causing no loss and saving hundreds of people. Voting remained unaffected even after the incident.

The bomb was hurled to disrupt the polls. There was no loss of lives and property due to the boldness and alertness of the cop.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

