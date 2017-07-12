Darjeeling unrest : Death toll reaches 8

DARJEELING: The death toll in Darjeeling protest demanding seperate Gorkhaland state has reached 8 so far as another person has succumbed to injuries in Darjeeling on Tuesday.

Ashok Tamang, 36, who sustained bullet injury on July 8, died while undergoing treatment in Sikkim, Gorkha Jana Mukti Morcha has said. He had received gunshot in his abdomen.

Tamang was referred to Sikkim hospital as his treatment was not possible at Darjeeling district hospital, said Binita Roka, spokesperson of GJM.

Three people were killed during the latest clash on Saturday to protest the death of one person on Friday night during the clash between the local supporters of Gorkhaland and the police.

Earlier on June 17, three people were killed during the clash between the security force and locals of the hilly city.

On Monday, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had urged the political parties in the Darjeeling hills to sit with the government for talks.

Buit the agitating GJM and other parties have turned down the Banerjee’s offer for talks and said the movement will vontinue till their demands meet.

– GORKHA POST

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]