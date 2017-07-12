No talk about amendment before third phase of polls: UML

KATHMANDU: The main opposition CPN-UML has refused three proposals made by the ruling coalition about constitution amendment on Tuesday and stated that amendment should be done only after the third phase of local polls.

“The ruling coalition proposed to either reach agreement on constitution amendment or go for voting on that or keep that on hold,” UML Vice Chairman Bhim Rawal told after the meeting of the three main parties held at Baluwatar in the morning. “We said constitution amendment should not be discussed now, and what needs to be done should be done after the third phase of local polls on September 18.

Nepali Congress (NC) leader Bimalendra Nidhi revealed that UML rejected the request by the ruling parties to support constitution amendment. “We told them to settle the issue of constitution amendment before the election but they did not accept,” Nidhi said. “We cannot muster two-third majority on amendment in the House in the current situation. We will talk about this with RJP (Rastriya Janata Party) tomorrow,” he added.

The meeting was attended by top leaders of NC, CPN (Maoist Center) and UML.

– SETOPATI

