Three held for gang raping a woman

BIRGUNJ: Three persons were reportedly held for their alleged involvement in gang raping a woman in pretext of providing her a shelter in Birgunj Metropolitan City on Tuesday.

Police said Taiyab Hussain(30), Nirul Haq (30) and Mohammad Tabarez (29) of Inarwa in Birgunj Metropolitan City were arrested for raping a 22-year-old woman, today.

The suspects were made public at the Parsa District Police Office today.

Parsa District Police Office spokesperson and DSP Chakra Raj Joshi said the case came to light after the woman approached the DPO and registered a rape case against the perpetrators this morning.

A woman mother of a child, whose husband is spending Jail time in India, was on her way to visit him yesterday evening, however, Taiyeb, who met her on the way, tempted her and assured her of providing shelter in his home.

Taiyeb along with his friends had other ideas as they digitally penetrated her after threatening to kill her son as she refused to sleep with them yesterday night, according to Joshi.

The perpetrators have been kept at the Pasra District Police Office after the court remanded them to custody.

Likewise, the woman is under protection of the Woman and Children Development Shell at the Parsa District Police Office.

Meanwhile, the suspects and the victim underwent medical test at the Narayani Regional Hospital in Birgunj today itself, informed the police.

– By Ram Sarraf for THT

