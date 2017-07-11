Landslides obstruct Jaya Prithvi Highway for 2 days

BAJHANG: Vehicular movement along the Jaya Prithvi Highway, the only highway to connect Bajhang and other districts, has been obstructed due to landslides at various places for the past two days.

“A massive landslide has obstructed the road at Jalyabagar near Tamain Bazaar,” said Inspector Ram Bahadur Chand of the District Police Office, Bajhang, adding, “Landslides have blocked the road in Matela, Deura and Bagad among other villages.”

Vehicles leaving for Kathmandu, Dhangadhi, Mahendranagar and Dadheldhura from Bajhang have been stranded on the way due to the obstruction.

Patients, who have been referred to hospitals out of Bajhang, have been adversely affected, Govida Bohara of Bahirabnath Battalion informed.

“Highway has not been opened for the past two days,” he said.

Markets in district headquarters Chainpur among other districts have been facing shortage of vegetables and fruits due to the obstruction of vehicular movement.

Traders said that groceries and pharmacies will run out of stock if the traffic movement is not resumed soon.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]