Qatar Airways announces special discount

KATHMANDU: Qatar Airways has offered a discount on its flights in order to celebrate its winning of Skytrax “World’s Best Airline” award.

Issuing a statement, the Doha-based carrier said that it has offered 40 percent off on flights to popular holiday destinations across its growing global network including Nice and Dublin, as part of its ‘Fly with the World’s Best Airline’ global sales campaign launched this week.

According to the statement, from July 10 to July 19, passengers will get discounts of 40 percent on flights for travel until December 10, 2017.

The airline is planning to expand its global destinations in 2017/18, adding Skopje (Republic of Macedonia), Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina) Kiev (Ukraine) and other destinations, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways officially launched its direct daily flight to Dublin from Doha on Thursday.

Organizing a press meet at the Inter Continental Dublin, Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker said that Qatar Airways was committed to bringing more visitors to Dublin, boosting tourism to Irish capital and its neighboring cities.

– REPUBLICA

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]