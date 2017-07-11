Murder suspects of businessman Shrestha in police custody

DANG: The police have arrested three suspects; including the mastermind of murder of Tulsipur-based businessman Rajkumar Shrestha from India.

Temporary resident of Tulsipur, Tikaram Gharti, his daughter Puja Shrestha and Man Bahadur Bhandari of Jhimpe of Salyan district are taken into custody by the police from Himanchal Pradesh, India as stated by Dang District Police Chief SP Dhiraj Pratap Singh.

A reward of Rs 100, 000 was announced by Dang Police for the informer of the aforementioned suspects. They had already taken four other suspects of the abduction and murder in custody.

The deceased businessman was abducted on June 9 after Tikaram Gharti used his 17-year-old daughter Puja Shrestha to persuade Rajkumar Shrestha outside his house. Their plan was to demand ransom of Rs 30 million according to the SP Singh.

The body of Rajkumar Shrestha was recovered in a forest at Chhatreshwori Rural Municipality, of Salyan after almost three weeks of abduction. The police confirmed that he was killed only three days after his abduction.

– By Devendra Basnet for REPUBLICA

