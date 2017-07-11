Results for second round of poll announced in all local levels

KATHMANDU: The counting of votes for the second round of local level elections, which was held at 334 units of 35 districts of Province No 1, 5 and 7 on June 28, have been concluded.

According to the poll results, the CPN UML won 151 posts of mayor/chair, Nepali Congress 122, CPN Maoist Centre 38, Sanghiya Samajbadi Forum 8, Nepal Loktantrik Forum 6, Rastriya Prajatantra Party 4 and Rastriya Janamorcha 2 units. Similarly, independent candidates also won in 3 local units.

Likewise, 175 deputy mayor and Vice-chair positions went to UML, 104 to NC, 38 to CPN-MC, seven to Socialist Forum, six to Democratic Forum and two each to Janamorcha and RPP, according to Election Commission Spokesperson Surya Prasad Sharma.

As per the election results, UML has won 45.2 per cent posts, NC 36.5 per cent and the Maoist Centre 11.4 per cent.

As many as 15,038 representatives were elected in the elections in the second round of local polls.

A total of 4,740,522 votes were cast in the elections.

– RSS

