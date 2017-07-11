Jeep’s 4 passengers still missing after 3 days

PALPA: The four passengers who went missing in the Tinau river after their jeep was swept away still remain unaccounted for.

A jeep (Lu 1 Ja 1712) was swept away by flood on Monday along with four passengers including two women and two men from a bridge at Amalen area of Tansen municipality – 9 and Mathagadi rural municipality – 3.

The police have found the jeep, but the passengers are still missing. The Nepal Police and Armed Police Force (APF) personnel are continuing their search operation at Charchare, Jhumsa and Amalen stretch of the river, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ramesh Pandit of District Police Office, Palpa.

Usha Shrestha, 26, of Bhusaldanda of Tansen municipality, Tilbir Gaha, 23, and Maya Gaha, 43, of Mathagadi rural municipality – 1 along with Padam Bahadur Kunwar Magar of Baganaskali rural municipality are missing in the river. Jeep driver, Shakti Shrestha has been rescued.

– RSS

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]