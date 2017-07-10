We asked for vehicles but didn’t quote price: President’s Office

KATHMANDU: The Office of the President has confirmed it has written to the government for a bullet-proof car and two other vehicles to accompany the car on carcade but denied that it has quoted price in the letter.

There have been news reports stating that the office has demanded Rs 160 million to procure vehicle for the president. “This office wrote to the government a year ago stating a vehicle is necessary for the president and foreign head of states visiting Nepal, and a bullet-proof vehicle is necessary considering security sensitivity,” Spokesperson at the office Man Prasad Wagle told Setopati. “But the accusations that president has demanded a vehicle worth a certain amount are not true. We are issuing a press statement refuting the reports in the media shortly,” he added.

Secretary at the office Bhupendra Poudel on March 11, 2016 had written to the Finance Ministry to make arrangements for a bullet-proof vehicle, according to sources at the office. “I request for release of the money needed for procuring a bullet-proof jeep (SUV) for president, and two other jeeps to lead and follow that jeep in the carcade,” the letter written by secretary Poudel had mentioned.

The Finance Ministry decided to move the procurement process forward on March 16, 2016. But it asked the President’s Office about the type of vehicles to be procured. The office had then written in response on June 23, 2016 asking to make such procurement through the Defense Ministry, according to the source.

“The bullet-proof vehicle is related to security and it will be appropriate to move the procurement process forward through the Defense Ministry. We request to move forward the procurement process for three vehicles including one bullet-proof vehicle and two other vehicles to accompany that,” the letter stated.

The source claimed that it has not made any other demand apart from those letters written a year back. “No demand has been made and money asked after that. We also do not know what they are doing about the letters,” the source stated.

– By Shova Sharma for SETOPATI

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]