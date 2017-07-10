‘PADT used public money transparently’

KATHMANDU: A huge sum of people’s investment – around Rs 540 million – has been spent for the development of Pashupati area in the last four years.

At a press conference organised by Pashupati Area Development Trust today, former member secretary Govinda Tandon said people’s money was used judiciously and transparently for the development of Pashupati area.

PADT officials who were appointed on July 9, 2013, said exemplary work had been accomplished for promotion of religious tourism during their tenure.

The construction of an attractive garden at Bhandarkhal, along with the construction of Hansamandap at Nirmal Akhada, and the operation of electric crematorium were termed as major achievements of Tandon during his tenure.

One Kalyan Sharma has signed an agreement with PADT to invest Rs 30 million for the reconstruction of Jayabageshwori temple, which was partially damaged in the 2015 earthquake.

Rabindra Puri, another local, has also reached an agreement with PADT to invest Rs 30 million for reconstruction of four Shivalaya Sattals.

Buddha Air’s Chairman Surendra Bahadur Basnet has agreed to constructing a 12-room building for observing mourning rites with an investment of Rs 15 million.

The PADT has also signed an agreement with Nepal Investment Bank Ltd for construction a museum in Pashupati area at the cost of Rs 43.5 million. Likewise, an agreement has been inked with Nepal SBI Bank for the construction of the southern gate of Pashupati at the cost of Rs 32.5 million.

Meanwhile, construction of a three-storey rest house for pilgrims has started in the Pashupati area. The rest house will be built in an area covering 14 ropani land and will accommodate as many as 400 devotees. The rest house is being constructed at the cost of Rs 220 million.

– RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI, THT

