Nepali students selected for Int’l Mathematical Olympiad

KATHMANDU: Six Nepali students have been selected for the first time to compete in the International Mathematical Olympiad to be held in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro from July 13 to 23.

During its 59-year-long journey of the International Mathematical Olympiad, no Nepali student had made his/her presence.

The under graduate students under 20 years are attending the competition from more than 100 countries around the world.

Those selected are Bibek Panthi (Arghakhanchi) and Bibek Panthi (Gulmi) from St Xavier’s; Prabin Mahato (Siraha) and Prashanna Shrestha (Kathmandu) from Kathmandu Model College; Ajaya Pokharel (Kathmandu) from Sourya International College and Abanish Khanal (Kathmandu) from Rato Bangla School.

Professor Dr Bhadraman Tuladhar of Kathmandu University would lead the Nepali delegation as an observer in the event.

A team including Dr Tuladhar had prepared the questionnaire for the national-level competition. Ten competitors were selected from each district to pick the best candidates from the intensive tests.

