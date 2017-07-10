Nepathya rocked Melbourne urging Nepalis to unite wherever they are!

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s popular folk-rock band Nepathya has kicked off their Australia tour 2017 with a mesmerising performance at the Planet Shakers in Melbourne on Saturday.

As part of the band’s 25th year celebration, Nepathya left for Australia tour to share their long journey in music with their fans.

Nepathya’s front man Amrit Gurung recalled how painful it was for them to perform in Melbourne after a day when Nepal was jolted by a massive earthquake in 2015.

“Today we are at much ease as we stand here amids you to celebrate Nepal, however, as we perform here today, many places in Nepal’s hills and Terai have been hit hard by landslides and flood triggered by Monsoon, lets us all get together to help our people back home,” Gurung appealed.

Nepathya performed some of their hit numbers as the audiences of all ages and all walks of life enjoyed the show.

As Amrit Gurung sang their first song ‘Aganai Bhari‘ it waned down memories lane of their remarkable journey which photos of the band was projected on the screen. “I dedicate this memory to all my friends who have contributed to the very existence of the band,” Gurung added.

Amrit also thanked all for their continuous love and support to Nepathya for the past 25 years.

As the show went on, Amrit Gurung, much accomplished musician, urged all Nepalis to teach their kids mother language so that they can communicate with their grandparents residing in far flung areas in Nepal.

With their new song ‘Sirfula‘, Amrit praised the natural beauty of Nepal and motivated the audience to visit Nepal and explore its beauty.

Nepathya, will perform next at Adelaide on July 15 before concluding their Australia Tour 2017 in Sydney on July 22.

The tour was organised by the Melbourne-based Yeti Football Club in co-ordination with the Myagdi Overseas.

Nepathay via music has been urging all Nepalis to stand together in difficult times and recently,motivating all compatriots to unite together for future prosperity of the nation.

– THT ONLINE

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]