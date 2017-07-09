Narayangadh-Muglin route to be closed during night from today

CHITWAN: The landslide prone Narayangadh-Muglin road section will be closed during the night time from today, July 9.

As per the notice issued by the Narayangadh-Muglin Road Project, transportation along the 7 km road stretch from Muglin to Jalbire section -deemed the most risky-will be banned during night time.

The ban will remain in force until further notice from Development Committee of the Legislature Parliament and District Administration Office (DAO), Chitwan.

The vehicles carrying passengers will be stopped at Baskhola bridge in Dashdhunga and the supply trucks will be stopped at Jugedi post at 6:00 pm. The transportation will resume at 4:00 am every morning.

The vehicles coming through Muglin will be stopped at Muglin, Abukhaireni and Labortaar at 7:00 pm. They will be allowed to head to their respective destinations at 5:00 am every morning during the period. The passenger buses will be stopped at Muglin Bazaar while supply trucks will be stopped at Labortaar.

The vehicles coming from Pokhara will be stopped at Abukhaireni.

The Development Committee had directed the ban on vehicular movement on the road section during night time after carrying out an onsite inspection of the route on June 25 following multiple landslides and human casualties.

– RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]