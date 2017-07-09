Hat-trick of wins for Nepal U19 team

KATHMANDU: Nepal Under-19 team has registered their third straight victory in as many matches on their route to defeating Rudra Pratap Singh Sports Academy by 60 runs in Shaheed Vijay Pathik Singh Sports Complex at Greater Noida. The local academy boasted the likes of Kings XI Punjab fast bowler Anureet Singh.

Left arm orthodox bowler Shahab Alam and off-spinner Pawan Sarraf picked up three wickets each to wrap up RP Singh Academy innings on 116 in 32nd over chasing the paltry target of 177 made by our junior national cricket team.

Skipper Sandeep Lamichhane’s leg spin yielded two big wickets of Utkarsh Suri who top scored for his team contributing 28 runs including five fours and second highest run-getter Bobby Yadav (26). Sparsh Joshi (24) was only other batsman in double digits as Nepali bowlers ran rampant throughout the innings. Rijan Dhakal and Lalit Rajbanshi picked up 1 wicket each for Nepal.

Earlier, Bhairahawa opener Sandeep Sunar continued his form by cautiously negotiating the current Ranji and Indian Premier League (IPL) player Anureet Singh. Former U19 World Cup player scored highest of the lot for Nepal smashing 8 fours in his tally of 46 runs.

The U19 stalwarts were in good position of 96 for one in 20.3 overs before Sunar got out. Harshat Sethi was destroyer-in-chief as he claimed four wickets helping RP Singh Academy to bundle out in-form Nepali batting for just 176 runs in 46th over. Anureet Singh remained wicket-less in opening spell of 5 overs. Sanjeev Chaturvedi chipped in with two wickets.

Nepal U19 team will play fourth practice match on July 11, 2017 at same venue. Nepal is in Greater Noida preparing for the upcoming ICC U19 Asia Qualifiers to be held in Singapore. Malaysia, Singapore and Afghanistan are the other three nations who will compete along with Nepal for a place in the U19 World Cup to be held in New Zealand in 2018.

– REPUBLICA

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]