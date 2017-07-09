Two died in bus accident

DANG: Two people died in a bus accident in Salyan district while 28 others are injured.

A bus with registration number Na 4 Kha 5774 veered off the road at Tribeni-5, Sallikhola of Salyan. The bus was heading towards Rukum from Ghorahi of Dang.

According to DSP at Salyan District Police Office, Shyam Bahadur Khatri, two people died on the spot but they are yet to be identified. The bus veered off at least 100 meters from the road while the driver of the bus tried to give passage to a vehicle coming from opposite direction.

Among the 28, who sustained injuries, four people are brought to Tulsipur, Dang for the further treatment while others are being treated in Salyan.

– By Devendra Basnet for REPUBLICA

