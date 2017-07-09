Woman thrashed after her semi-nude photo posted on imo

SIRAHA: A woman was brutally thrashed by her neighbours for uploading a ‘semi-nude’ picture taken while bathing, on a messaging application in Golbazaar Municipality-13, Siraha.

Makina Khatun was flogged by her neighbours Mohammad Aalam Miya, Mohammad Jahir Miya and Jahir’s son Kalim with bamboo canes for posting her picture on imo app, last Tuesday.

The victim has sustained bruises all over her body. The incident came light when she reached a local clinic for treatment yesterday.

According to Dr Dipendra Yadav at the clinic, the victim has suffered cuts and bruises on her thighs, waist, and other body parts. Makina said her neighbour Sanjila took the photo of the victim and Khairul Khatun and uploaded them on the messaging app without their knowledge, some 15 days back.

“While I was taking a bath at the hand pump, Khairul came there. Meanwhile, Sanjila arrived. As she was about to take our photo, we told her not to. But I did not know she had taken our photo and posted them on imo,” the victim said.

Sahida Khatun, a local, said after the villagers saw the photo on the internet, Jahir Miya locked Sanjila asked his son Kalim to thrash them.

On the same evening, Aalam and Jahir thrashed Makina mercilessly. Sahida said when she pleaded the villagers not to beat Makina, they warned her that she would meet the same fate if she protested.

The victims said the assailants threatened them not to reveal the incident. “I came to the clinic as no one helped me for treatment”, Makina said.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

