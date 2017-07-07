Flooded Kaligandaki damages Beni-Jomsom road section, transportation halted

MYAGDI: Transport service along the Beni-Jomsom road section, linking Mustang district with national highway, has been obstructed following the increase in the level and flow of Kali Gandaki River.

The river has changed its course and entered the Bhirkate-Pokhare road section in Annapurna Rural Municipality, some 20 kms North of Beni. The speeding current of the river has damaged about 50 meteres of the road at Timmure Bhir causing a complete halt of vehicular movement and even foot movement.

Likewise, over dozen landslides have also occurred at the Bhirkate section in the area.

Supervisor at the Department of Roads, Indra Singh Serchan informed that chances of damming the river using a dozer seems slim at the moment and repairing the road section before the Nepali month Bhadra (mid August-September) is highly unlikely.

The damage in the road section has raised concerns of shortages of food and other essentials for the locals of Annapurna Rural Municipality.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

Related news