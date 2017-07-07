PM Deuba arrives in Saptari to observe flood-affected areas

KATHAMANDU: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has arrived in Saptati in course of observing the flood-affected area.

He has been accompanied by Home Minister Janardan Sharma and all lawmakers from Saptari district.

The team led by PM Deuba has arrived in Bhediya located at Ward-2 of Trihut Rural Municipality by a helicopter.

After addressing a program to be organized in Bhedia, he is scheduled to visit the areas that were inundated few days ago including Tilatho, Maleth, Sakarpura and Rupani.

