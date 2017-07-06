Dhading women take to masonry training

DHADING: Women of Ward No 7 of Nilakantha Municipality in Dhading have started taking masonry training to expedite reconstruction of houses that collapsed during the 2015 earthquake.

The women are taking the training to develop themselves as competent masons — a job role traditionally undertaken exclusively by men — and work as construction workers just like men.

The training programme is funded by Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Support Programme and implemented by Integrated Community Development Campaign Nepal under the Poverty Alleviation Fund.

“I was confined to household chores, but with this training, I can contribute to construction work in my locality,” said Bimala Nepali, a local. Similarly, Suku Maya BK and Binda Bisunke have started constructing houses after they joined the training. They said they were now capable of contributing to their family financially, besides bringing up their children with their income.

Two similar training programmes at Nilakantha Municipality, one at Galchhi Municipality and one at Benighatrorang Rural Municipality had been conducted, earlier.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

