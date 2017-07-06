Flooding affects over 100 families

MAYANAKAREDI, (SAPTARI): Saptari villagers who were it hard by Saturday’s flooding faced further problems after fresh floods gushed into their settlements after heavy rains on Wednesday.

The Bhediya and Mayanakaredi settlements have been affected the most due to the floods.

Floodwaters entered the settlements after the rain-fed Mahuli river breached the embankment in five places. More than 100 families of Bhediya and Mayanakaredi have been displaced.

Victims said they have not eaten properly since Saturday. They are surviving on relief provided by some individuals and organisations.

“For how long can we survive with one or two kg beaten rice?” asked Sitali Devi Khanga of Mayanakaredi. The victims are also at risk of diseases. Children and the elderly are suffering the most.

More than 20 children have fallen sick in Bhediyatole alone, said Shyam Singh, a flood victim, adding that the village lacks medicine and health workers.

Chief District Officer Krishna Bahadur Katuwal said that a team of health workers would be dispatched to the affected area on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Saptari District Administration Office said security personnel have been deployed to repair and reconstruct the embankments damaged by the floods.

CDO Katuwal said Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force personnel were mobilised to repair the damaged embankments of the Mahuli river on Wednesday.

15 killed in floods, landslides in a week: Govt

Fifteen persons have lost their lives in landslide and flooding since June 27, Minister for Home Affairs Janardan Sharma told Parliament on Wednesday. “The Home Ministry has sent tarpaulin sheets and tents to the affected areas. Daily essentials are being distributed by the local administration. Security personnel have been deployed in the affected areas for relief and rescue operations.”

– ABDHESH KUMR JHA for TKP

