13-yr-old girl killed in Achham leopard attack

ACHHAM: A 13-year-old girl died after being attacked by a leopard at Hattikot in Mallekh Rural Municipality-8 of Achham district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Pawan Bhul, daughter of Gopal Bhul.

According to the Area Police Office, Sanfebagar, the wild beast attacked her while she was sleeping with her mother near the door last night.

Police said that she was found dead, some 100 metres away from her house, with bite marks on her neck.

It has been learnt that the leopard fled the scene after the victim’s mother screamed for help.

The incident occurred while they were sleeping with the door open to allow cold air to circulate.

The body has been sent to the District Hospital, Achham, for autopsy.

Many people had fallen prey to big cat in the past too.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

