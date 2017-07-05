Wrist injury of ex-Miss Nepal Shrestha draws speculation

KATHMANDU: Former Miss Nepal Shriti Shrestha was found seriously injured last Saturday. She had cuts on nerves of her right wrist. The actor-model underwent operation at Norvic Hospital, Thapathali.

No further information has been provided by the hospital management. Popular actor Saugat Malla who was seen with Shristi at the hospital stated it was an injury caused by glass pieces from a wardrobe which fell on her accidently. The winner of 2012 Miss Nepal pageant has already been discharged and is taking rest at home.

SSP Chhabilal Joshi of Metropolitan Police Circle stated that there was no any report regarding the issue from the hospital management. Likewise, DSP Manohar Prasad Bhatta of Metropolitan Police Circle Singha Darbar was also unaware of the incident. However, SSP Joshi said that the hospital management should inform the suspicious kind of injuries adding that they will take it for the further investigation.

Recently, Shristi was busy with her upcoming project ‘Lahure’ , directed by Nigam Shrestha.

– By Smriti Dhungana for REPUBLICA

Related news