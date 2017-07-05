Security personnel deployed to repair, construct dam in flood-hit Saptari

RAJBIRAJ: The Saptari District Administration Office has deployed security personnel to repair and construct dams in the district that were damaged by recent flooding due to continuous downpour since Saturday.

According to Chief District Officer Krishna Bahadur Katuwal, Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force personnel have been called to repair the dam at Mahuli River that has sustained damage and has put the lives at Mainakaredi and Bhediya Basti in Lohajara at risk.

Likewise, the team of security officials will also try and contain the erosion at Topa and Launiya along the Khado River embankment.

Meanwhile, the lives of people have been hit hard as fresh flood entered the settlement area after heavy rainfall since Tuesday.



– THE KATHMANDU POST

