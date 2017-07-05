Locals at risk of landslide in Tamadi, Syangja

SYANGJA: Landslides caused by incessant rain since few days has forced locals of Tamadi village in Waling municipality-14, Syanjga to scour for safe areas.

Three of the 17 families living in the area have already left their homes in search of safe place while the remaining families are still staying with the risk of landslide, informed local Bhim Luitel, one of the displaced.

Luitel said that the cause for the landslide in the area, earlier rendered safe during monsoon, was because of the road construction work that is being carried out by people with political connections without proper study of the area by experts and engineers.

“Constructing a road in the middle of the settlement without proper process has put the locals at risk of landslide,” said Luitel, “With continuous rain the landslide entered our home premises and the police did not let us stay following the risk so we have shifted to a nearby shed.”

Another displaced, Manrupa Luitel said that they did not want the construction workers to begin the work without an engineer. However, people with political connections were adamant in moving ahead with the construction works.

Waling municipality chief Dilli Pratap Khand said that houses in Tamadi area are at high risk of landslide and the locals should be shifted from there to a safe location. “Commencing the construction work without the proper due process has put the locals here at risk,” said Khand.

Meanwhile, district Red Cross office has provided the displaced 8 tarpaulins and the municipality has provided them one sack of rice.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

Related news