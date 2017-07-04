Misery of Chabahil-Boudha road section

A girl attempts to get across a muddy waterlogged road along the Chabahil-Boudha stretch. Photo: Skanda Gautam

KATHMANDU:  Locals and pedestrians have been hit hard along the Chabahil-Boudha road section due to dust in dry season and muddy waterlogged road during monsoon.

Snail paced road expansion project and delay in underground installation of Melamchi Drinking Water pipes have compounded their plight. There is no sign that the commuters would get rid of pollution very soon.

 

THT Photo Journalist Skanda Gautam have captured some of the images along the road today.

A view of the road along the Chabahil-Boudha stretch in Kathmandu on Tuesday. Photo: Skanda Gautam
A woman hurrying to board a public vehicle along the muddy road in Chabahil-Boudha stretch in Kathmandu, on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Photo: Skanda Gautam
A vehicle wades through a puddle of water along the road in Chabahil. Photo: Skanda Gautam
A pedestrian stretches to get across a muddy waterlogged road along the Chabahil-Boudha stretch. Photo: Skanda Gautam
A motocyclist evades a puddle of water. Photo: Skanda Gautam
Pedestrians struggling to cross a muddy waterlogged road along the Chabahil-Boudha stretch in Kathmandu. Photo: Skanda Gautam
A pedestrian walks along a muddy road along the Chabahil-Boudha stretch in Kathmandu on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Photo: Skanda Gautam
A street vendor arranges clothes in front of a muddy waterlogged road along the Chabahil-Boudha stretch in Kathmandu on Tuesday. Skanda Gautam
Pedestrians are reflected on puddle of water. Photo: Skanda Gautam

