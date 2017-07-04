Misery of Chabahil-Boudha road section

KATHMANDU: Locals and pedestrians have been hit hard along the Chabahil-Boudha road section due to dust in dry season and muddy waterlogged road during monsoon.



Snail paced road expansion project and delay in underground installation of Melamchi Drinking Water pipes have compounded their plight. There is no sign that the commuters would get rid of pollution very soon.

THT Photo Journalist Skanda Gautam have captured some of the images along the road today.

– THT ONLINE

