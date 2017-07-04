UML candidate wins post of Chair through lottery

SURUNGA, Jhapa: CPN-UML candidate has won the post of Chairperson of Kamal Rural Municipality through a lucky draw after two candidates obtained equal number of votes.

Nepali Congress candidate Hukum Singh Rai and Menuka Kafle of CPN-UML were tied at 8,225 votes each.

The decision was taken through a lucky draw based on a consensus among the parties and as provided in the election regulation.

Election Officer Prem Prasad Luitel shared that UML candidate Kafle emerged victorious on the basis of a lucky draw carried out as per the agreement among the parties.

Likewise, UML candidate Benu Shivakoti registered victory to the post of vice-chairperson of the rural municipality with 9,418 votes.

– RSS, THT

