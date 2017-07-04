Woman stabbed to death by her husband

RUKUM: A man has been accused of stabbing his wife to death by using a sharp weapon in Rukum on Tuesday.

Dilli Bahadur Rana, 45, of Chaurhajari Municipality ward-14 killed his wife Lalita Rana due to family disputes. According to their neighbors, the couple had a long list of disputes and conflicts even in the past.

Inspector Thaman Bahadur Rajali after preliminary investigation said that the victim was murdered after being brutally beaten with a wooden stick and spade. He further informed that they have already taken the perpetrator under custody and will file a murder case against him.

As stated by the police, the couple had tied the knot just a year ago. It has been found that the victim was the second wife of the Rana but he still has not divorced his first wife.

Reportedly, he has seven children from his first wife.

– REPUBLICA

