India pushes more troops in Doka La near Sikkim

DARJEELING: India has pushed in more troops in a “non-combative mode” — in which a gun is placed downwards — in an area near Sikkim, where its soldiers have been locked in a standoff with Chinese troops for almost a month.

India called the area as Doka La which Bhutan recognises as Dokalam, while China claims it to be part of its Donglang region.

India brought in more troops to stregthen its position near Sikkim border after the destruction of two of its bunkers by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), sources said.

Both Indian Army and Chinese Army are in standoff for almost a month. The time interval of standoff is the longest such deadlock between the two armies since 1962.

The sources, giving details for the first time about the events that preceded the face off between the two armies, said the PLA on June 1 asked the Indian Army to remove the two bunkers set up in 2012 at Lalten in Doka La, which falls in the vicinity of Chumbi Valley at the corner of India-Bhutan-Tibet tri-junction.

On June 6, claiming that the area belonged to China and that India or Bhutan had no right over it, Chinese bulldozers destroyed the bunkers, the sources said.

Then on June 8, additional forces from nearby brigade headquarters, located 20 km from the face off point, were moved in during which a scuffle led to soldiers on both sides suffering minor injuries.

Following the face-off between the two forces, China has suspended the pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar in Tibet where Indians travel via Nathu La Pass, which is shut now.

Sikkim, which became a part of India in May 1976, is the only state which has a demarcated border with China. The lines are based on a treaty signed with the Chinese in 1898.

– GORKHA POST

