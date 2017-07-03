All swept away, got nothing to eat, say Saptari flood victims

SAPTARI: Most of the families of Paunwatole Rayapur of Rupani Rural Municipality-2 in Saptari have not cooked anything since Saturday after floods from the Khado stream swept their belongings, including foodstuff, away. Some families have been on an empty stomach, while others have managed to feed themselves and their children with food they received from their relatives.

Locals said their stock of food was either swept away or damaged in the floods.

Sunaridevi Khang, a local, said though the water level has receded after rains stopped on Saturday afternoon, the entire village is muddy. “I have not eaten anything since Saturday. The flood swept all our foodstuff away. Nor do we have firewood to cook. What to cook and how to cook?” wondered Khang who has six mouths to feed. Around 250 houses were waterlogged after floodwaters entered the settlement. The water level has gradually receded, but it is still not possible to stay in the house as the floor is still muddy.

Lalitadevi Mandal, who has a six-member family, shared a similar plight. “We had a drum of rice in stock, but floods swept it way. I don’t know how my family of seven is going to survive,” she said. Locals of Mayanakarahedi, Trikaul, Madhawapur, Tilathi, Sakarapura, Maletha, among other places are also facing similar problems.

As many as 1,500 houses were inundated in Saptari on Saturday after rain-fed rivers and streams breached their banks and water gushed into villages.

Flood victims said they want a permanent solution to flooding and inundation problems, which they have to endure every monsoon.

“We have been facing the inundations every year. We work hard in the field and store food grains in the house. But floodwaters leave us hungry,” said Bitu Mishra of Tilathi. “Rather than immediate relief, we would like permanent solution to this problem.”

Tilathi locals have demanded an embankment along the stream to stop floodwaters from entering the settlement.

– By Abdhesh Kumar Jha for TKP

