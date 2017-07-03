At least 600 new zebra crossings to be installed in Kathmandu

KATHMANDU: The Kathmandu Metropolitan City is set to install as many as 600 new zebra crossings across various roads in Kathmandu Valley within a fortnight, as RSS reported.

The meeting of the KMC officials and other stakeholders held in the Capital on Sunday identified that more than 600 new zebra crossing s in Kathmandu for road safety.

The decision towards this end was made after the KMC mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya underscored time-bound and result-oriented actions by the KMC within fifteen days.

He urged the officials to undertake the works that would result in far-reaching changes as well as in such a manner where the public could experience the impact immediately.

The Metropolitan Traffic Police had enforced a new rule in the Valley beginning May 15 this year where the jaywalkers were penalised.

“It was to minimise the road accidents as the pedestrians account for around 40 per cent of road accidents,” the Metropolitan Traffic Police Division said.

Likewise, Kathmandu Upatyaka Khanepani Limited, Project Implementation Directorate Chief Tiresh Prasad Khatri shared that the issues relating to the management of dust and sewage alongside the Chahabil to Chuchhepati would be addressed by mid July.

Similarly, the MTPD Chief Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mingmar Lama, drew the attention of the KMC for opting scientific management of the traffic signals at the roadside as well as parking spaces.

Meanwhile, the meetings also discussed about implementation of the report relating to the feasibility study for the parking management in Kathmandu, installation of more air pollution measuring equipment’s and traffic management in the district among others.

– THT ONLINE

