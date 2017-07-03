Two dead, one missing in landslide hit Kaski

POKHARA: As many as two person died and another went missing from various locations of Kaski district, following flood and landslide triggered by continuous rainfall since Saturday night.

The deceased have been identified as Shova Paudel (33), wife of Hari Paudel, a permanent resident of Lamachaur in Pokhara Lekhnath Metropolitan City-19 and Tanka Chhetri (14) of Galyang Municipality in Syangja.

Paudel was swept away by the landslide on Sunday Morning at around 4:00 am in Lamachaur. She was attempting to clean the excess water in her kitchen area, when the landslide swept the kitchen along with her, said police.

The house was on a cliff beside Seti River. Her 12-year-old son, however, was safe in the mishap as he was sleeping in another room, said police.

A police team mobilised in the area had recovered Paudel’s body some 100 metres down the cliff buried in the debris at around 7:00 this morning.

Similarly, Chhetri was killed after the landslide occurred due to the torrential ranfall, burying his Aunt’s two-story block house in Parsyang Pakha at around 3:30 am today, said police. Chhetri had gone to meet his aunt when the incident occured.

Chhetri was rescued from the debris and rushed to the Pokhara-based Fishtail Hospital. However, he breathed his last during the course of treatment in the hospital, informed the Kaski District Police Office.

The bodies have been kept at the Pokhara-based Western Regional Hospital for postmortem.

Meanwhile, Leela Kumari Lamichane (55) of Ramjha in Parbat district went missing after she was swept away by the Fusre Khola on Saturday evening at around 7:30 pm, according to the Kaski DPO.

Lamichhane was swept away while she was trying to cross the Fusre Khola at Pumdibhumdi in Pokhara Lekhnath Metropolitan City-22. She was on the way to visit her daughter’s home when the incident took place.

A search is being carried out for the missing women, said police.

– By Rishi Ram Baral for THT

