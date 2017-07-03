NOC slashes price of petroleum products

KATHMANDU: The Nepal Oil Corporation has slashed the prices of the petroleum products. The reduction would be effective from midnight.

The Corporation has reduced Rs 2 per litre in petrol, diesel and kerosene each, as per the new price index sent by the Indian Oil Corporation.

Likewise, NOC Spokesperson Sitaram Pokharel was quoted in the Rastriya Samachar Samiti as saying, the price of cooking gas has been reduced by Rs 25 per cylinder and the price of aviation fuel was reduced by Rs 4 per litre.

As per the new price list, petrol would be sold for Rs 98, diesel and kerosene for Rs 74 per litre whereas cooking gas would be sold for Rs 1350 per cylinder.

Likewise, the price of aviation fuel for domestic has been fixed to Rs 82 per litre.

With the new price rate, the NOC would incur Rs 400 million in profit in a month.

– THT ONLINE

