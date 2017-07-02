Two killed, 30 injured in Sindhupalchok bus accident

CHAUTARA: Two people died and 30 others injured when a passenger bus bound for Kathmandu collided with a motorbike coming from the opposite direction at Pokharebesi in Sindhupalchok on Sunday.

Four of the injured are said to have been badly injured. Critically injured Mana Kumari Thapa, of Thulosirubari, and another one died on their way to hospital for treatment. The identity of other deceased passenger has not been established.

The bus (Ba 2 Kha 2702) and the motorbike (Ba 64 Pa 3026) collided and fell some 15 meters down the road at Pokhrebesi on Sindhupalchok-Bandeu-Chautara road stretch, police constable Kedar Tiwari said. Both the vehicles were speeding to overtake other passing vehicles.

According to District Police Office, all the injured passengers were rescued immediately after the accident and the critically injured ones were sent to Dhulikhel Hospital. “The other passengers with minor injuries have been taken to District Hospital,” said SP Rabindra KC.

– By Anish Tiwari for TKP

