Nepal’s highest bridge at risk due to poor drainage

PARBAT: Poor management of drainage flowing alongside Kushma Bazaar has put the highest suspension bridge of Nepal in danger.

Land near the bridge has caved in due to rainwater as well as the water released from drainages of the market. This has ultimately led to landslides making the bridge risky for travelers. The bridge, which links Kushma with Gyandi, reduces 1 hour’s walk to five minutes. With the arrival of monsoon, there has been continuous rainfall since a few days.

According to Shiva Sharma Poudel, vice-chairperson of Parbat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, lack of proper management of rainwater and drainage has affected the bridge.

The drainage water is heading toward ModiKhola from the bridge making the land near the bridge sink.

A part of land has caved in which has increased the risk of landslides,” informed Poudel, adding, “If the concerned authorities turn blind eye to this problem, we might lose Nepal’s first suspension bridge.”

The bridge, which was built to reduce the distance between Gyadi and Kushma Bazaar, is 135 meters tall and 347 meters long. Locals have urged the government and various authorities to pay attention to this problem and save the bridge.

– By Chabilal Tiwari for REPUBLICA

