KATHMANDU: A fresh aftershock measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale was recorded this morning in Okhaldhunga.

The aftershock of the ‘Gorkha Earthquake’ struck at 7:43 am with the epicentre in and around Varunreshwor area, according to National Seismological Centre’s Chief Lok Bijaya Adhikari.

The intermittent aftershocks of the massive 7.6 Richter scale earthquake of April 25, 2015, measured above 4 on the Richter scale have crossed 473.

