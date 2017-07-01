Abandoned patients face neglect in Bir hospital

KATHMANDU: Bir Hospital has been providing free medical service to the abandoned, helpless and poor patients, yet it has failed to ensure the safety and comfort of such patients.

Bikash Shrestha, 50, was brought to the emergency ward 12 days ago by police from the street. He was diagnosed with tuberculosis. “He has been getting free medical services,” informed Durga Prasad Aryal, a helper at the hospital.

Similarly, Jun Maya Bhujel from Dhading was diagnosed with breast infection. It has been more than a year since she was brought to the hospital, but she doesn’t remember who brought her there. “She says she has her sons and husband in Kalimati but no one has come to see her,” informed Aryal.

The hospital has been providing free health care facilities to abandoned patients but has not provided proper rooms and beds to them. “We are altogether five staffers in the social service committee and take care of such abandoned patients admitted to out-patient department and the emergency ward in shifts,” said Aryal.

“There are a total of 26 beds allocated for abandoned patients in the emergency ward which are not at all sufficient for them,” said Dr Kedar Century, chief of emergency department, Bir Hospital.

Each day three to four abandoned people are brought by police to the hospital for treatment. Due to lack of enough beds and human resources, quality of treatment has been deteriorating. “The hospital has been providing free services, but due to lack of proper care more than 50 per cent of such patients succumb to the diseases,” added Dr Century.

The government must allocate more budget for infrastructure development in the hospital. Many poor patients are deprived of good health facilities due to the expensive treatment and medication.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

