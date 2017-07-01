Cricketer Vesawkar ties knot with actress Adhikari

KATHMANDU: National cricketer Sharad Vesawkar began his second innings as he tied the nuptial knot with actress Nisha Adhikari here on Friday.

The wedding ceremony at a hotel in the capital was attended by his close friends, teammates and family members. Vesawkar and Adhikari, who were dating since 2008 and they recently decided to get married ending the number of speculations. They kept it a secret affair for years until 2014 when Nepal qualified for the maiden ICC Twenty20 World Cup.

The news broke out when Adhikari was spotted donning national team jersey with Sharad’s name printed on a day when the team landed at the Tribhuvan International Airport after getting qualified for the World T20. The duo had also opened a joint facebook page. In between the rumours of their split surfaced after Adhikari went to the United States and posted a photo with bald head.

The middle-order batsman, Vesawkar made his national team debut in 2004 and played an important role of a finisher in helping the team earn a berth in the World T20. Vesawkar, a class batsman, is regarded as a confident batsman in the current national team.

Adhikari, who made her debut with Mission Paisa in 2009, has featured in more than 16 films. Adhikari was far ahead of Vesawkar in terms of expressing love, with posts and messages hinting at relation with the cricketer. Adhikari clearly expressed her love for the cricketer whenever he performed for the country. Vesawkar and Adhikari were spotted together in various events including the premier show of her films.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

