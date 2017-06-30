Maoist Centre candidate wins by one vote in Rukum

RUKUM: CPN (Maoist Centre) ward chairperson candidate of Sisne Village Council-6 of Rukum has won the election by a one vote margin.

According to election officer Arjun Gautam, Sudhan Regmi had won the elections with 470 votes edging Purna Bahadur Malla, a candidate of Nepali Congress-CPN-UML alliance, by one vote. Malla has garnered 469 votes.

The result has put all the concerned authorities into a dilemma for some time after Regmi won the elections just by a one vote difference.

The NC-UML representatives have demanded recounting of votes and to make public the counted votes.

Of the eight wards in the Village Council, Maoist Centre has won six wards.

Earlier, Maoist Centre panel had won the elections in ward 1, 2, 7 and 8 while NC-UML panel had emerged victorious in ward 3.

Vote counting in ward 5 has reached the final stage while vote counting in ward 4 is yet to begin.

– By Hari Gautam for TKP

