Dhading village turns to deep bore-well as water sources dry

DHADING: Locals of Jwalamukhi Rural Municipality, Dhading, who were facing acute shortage of drinking water, have now a reason to smile as they have managed to extract underground water through deep boring.

The villagers were reeling under water scarcity after water sources in their locality dried up following the devastating 2015 earthquakes.

Under a local initiative with support from the District Coordination Committee, Jyawamukhi Rural Municipality and DTH Rock Dealing Company, the locals have drilled a deep bore-well. Then VDC chairman Ram Hari Pokhrel said they had to drill 120 metres deep for water, adding that now water would be supplied for local consumption and long endured water crisis would end.

The villagers will now be able to extract around 30,000 litres of water in an hour from the well. The project cost Rs 40 lakh, said Pokharel.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

