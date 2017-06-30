KMC tears down Kasthamandap rebuilding structure

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Metropolitan City officials on Wednesday vandalised the bamboo structure set up to cover structures at the site of Kasthamandap, a monument that was destroyed during the Gorkha Earthquake of 2015.

Last May, the National Reconstruction Authority, the Department of Archaeology and the KMC had signed a deal with the community-led Campaign to Rebuild Kasthamandap for reconstruction of the iconic monument.

Birendra Bhakta Shrestha, chairperson of the campaign, said officials of the KMC, one of the signatories to the campaign, had responded that they had no idea about any such agreement while removing the bamboo frames and tarpaulin used for protecting the structures from rain.

“KMC officials, saying they were following orders from a higher authority, vandalised the bamboo frames erected, as instructed by an archaeologist, as a measure to protect the site from further damage,” said Shrestha. (PR)

– THE KATHMANDU POST

Related news