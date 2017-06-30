Damaged section of BP Highway repaired

RAMECHHAP: Repair works of the damaged surface of the BP Highway in Trivenighat, Ramechhap, completed on Thursday.

Rakesh Maharjan, chief at the Khurkot Division Road Office, said the repaired highway surface will be serviceable from Friday morning.

A 37-meter stretch of the highway had collapsed due to a landslide in February and a diversion route for a single-lane traffic was built to resume transport service.

Poor traffic management, plying of heavy load-carrying vehicles on the highway and the impact of the 2015 earthquake, among others, were blamed for the collapse of the highway.

The damaged highway surface was repaired with the technical assistance of Japan.

The job cost around Rs 20 million, said Maharjan.

He added that the Division Road Office was soon going to repair the depressed surface of the highway at Chainpur and Khaharekhola.

The highway, which was inaugurated by late Prime Minister Sushil Koirala in July 2015, was constructed with a Japanese grant of Rs 21.5 billion.

– By Tika Prasad Bhatta for TKP

