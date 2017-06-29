Nepathya to perform series of concert in Australia

KATHMANDU: Nepathya, a popular Nepali folk-rock band, would soon be organising a musical tour with a series of concerts in Australia.

According to a press statement issued, considering the local taste of Nepali students in Australia, Nepathya has been prioritising Australia in their concert tour.

To begin with, the band is scheduled to perform at the Planet Shakers in Melbourne on July 8.

The second concert would be held at the Norwood concert hall in Adelaide on July 15.

For the final concert, the band would then fly to Sydney, the Australia’s commercial hub on July 22. Nepathya would be performing at the Big Top auditorium.

The band had also performed at the Big Top Auditorium in 2015.

“Since Nepathya’s concert went houseful at the Sydney Town hall some years ago, we decided to organise Nepathya’s concert at a much larger venue,” said Hari Ramjali, an organiser of the Sydney Concert. “We are confident that the tickets will be sold out at this 2800 capacity venue.”

“Nepathya has always been greeted with love and admiration in Australia and we are making every effort to make our Australia concert tour a memorable one”, said Nepathya’s frontman Amrit Gurung. “Coincidently, this is Nepathya’s 25th year celebration and we want to carry a message for Nepalis, living away from home, from their loved ones back home.”

Gurung would be accompanied by Dhruba Lama on drums, Suraj Kumar Thapa on Keyboards, Subin Shakya on Bass, Niraj Gurung on Guitar and Shanti Bahadur Rayamajhi on Percussion.

A separate four-member management and technical team would also travel with the band to Australia.

