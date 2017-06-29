Lieutenant General Mahat entrusted with NA acting Chief responsibility

KATHMANDU: President Bidya Devi Bhandari has designated Army Chief of General Staff Baldev Raj Mahat as Acting Chief of Nepal Army.

Chief of Army Staff Rajendra Chhetri is leaving for the US on June 30 to participate in a ‘Chief of Defense’ conference set to take place at UN Headquarters and then to visit England at the official invitation of Army Chief there on July 10. The CoAS will return home on July 15.

President Bhandari entrusted with the responsibility of Acting Chief to Lieutenant General Mahat during the absence of Chhetri at recommendation of the Council of Ministers in line with Clause 8(3) of the Army Act, states a press release issued by Assistant Spokesperson of the President’s Office, Prahlad Prasad Pudasaini on June 28.

– RSS, THT

