Maternity hospital to hold Healthy Baby Contest

KATHMANDU: The Paropakar Maternity and Women’s Hospital is organising 55th Healthy Baby Contest on August 4.

Children up to the age of one year born in the hospital can participate in the competition, which is held annually.

According to Raju Baishnav, a junior officer at the hospital and coordinator of the healthy baby contest, parents interested in including their babies in the contest should apply to the hospital with a copy of the ante-natal card, the baby’s birth certificate, immunisation card and photos of their child. The applications can be filed from June 27 to July 27.

The contest and baby show will have three categories — 45 days old, 46 days old to six-month old, and six-month to one-year-old.

A jury comprising a paediatrician will adjudge the the winners, who will be given first, second, third and consolation prizes.

“The hospital has been holding the contest to spread awareness among the people,” informed Amir Babu Shrestha, director at the hospital. Children from different parts of the country who were born in the hospital can participate in the contest.

